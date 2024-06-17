Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $23.84. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 401,051 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

