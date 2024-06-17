Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.90

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.90 and last traded at $100.90, with a volume of 17391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $321,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

