Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.90

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECLGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.90 and last traded at $100.90, with a volume of 17391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $321,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.