Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,798,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.92% of Dollar Tree worth $3,380,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,373,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,202,000 after acquiring an additional 734,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,100,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,199,000 after acquiring an additional 637,357 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $154.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

