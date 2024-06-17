DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

DKNG stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,450 shares of company stock worth $35,023,584 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

