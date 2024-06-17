Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down to $176.51

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $176.51, but opened at $172.73. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $170.43, with a volume of 31,516 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,847,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

