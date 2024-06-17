Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Up 31.4% in May

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Earlyworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELWS opened at $1.89 on Monday. Earlyworks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Get Earlyworks alerts:

Earlyworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.