Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Up 31.4% in May

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Earlyworks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELWS opened at $1.89 on Monday. Earlyworks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.
Earlyworks Company Profile
