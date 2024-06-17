eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $97,557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $73,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

