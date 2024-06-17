eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. TD Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $97,557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $73,777,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

