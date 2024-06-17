Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.71. The stock had a trading volume of 268,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,270. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.