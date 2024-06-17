Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Edesa Biotech Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.