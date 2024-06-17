Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,728,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.15% of Edison International worth $3,340,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 353,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,169. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

