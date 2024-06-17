Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,432,467 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 203,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.51% of Electronic Arts worth $3,479,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,254. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.