Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.0 %

EDR stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after buying an additional 454,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after buying an additional 184,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,439,000 after buying an additional 226,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,879,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.