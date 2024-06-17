Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 1,357,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,364,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

The stock has a market cap of $896.99 million, a PE ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $19,008,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after buying an additional 4,046,065 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 12.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,440 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

