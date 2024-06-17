Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Trimmed by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Enphase Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,104,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average of $117.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.68.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

