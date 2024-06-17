EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Increased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.24 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.