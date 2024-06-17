EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,469 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLD opened at $112.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.