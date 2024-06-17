EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,836 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $132.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Barclays cut their target price on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,498,259 shares of company stock worth $203,308,728. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

