EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,855 VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMOT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 58,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS SMOT opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $334.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

