EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 237.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 86,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 496,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 13.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 19.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $79.59 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

