EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,162 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after acquiring an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,143 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after acquiring an additional 488,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after buying an additional 915,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

