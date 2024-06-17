EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 965.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

