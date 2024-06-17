EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $141.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average is $152.56.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

