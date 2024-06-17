EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,892,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $77.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

