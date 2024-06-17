EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $195.13 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.26 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

