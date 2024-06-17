EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DSI stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $103.73.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.