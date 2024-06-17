EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 46,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,686,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,574,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

