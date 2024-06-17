EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

