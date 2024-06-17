EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 16.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after buying an additional 22,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $1,023.75 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $916.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $841.34. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

