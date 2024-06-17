EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,570 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

