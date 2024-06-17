EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 702 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,521,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMM opened at $100.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

