EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $534.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $529.50 and its 200 day moving average is $505.20. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.