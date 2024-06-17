EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $252.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $254.08.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

