EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,174 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after buying an additional 555,332 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,442,000 after buying an additional 275,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

