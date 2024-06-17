Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $87,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,815,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4,172.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 579,137 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Equitable Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,399. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.