Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 17th (ACN, AMAT, AMH, ARM, ASML, AVB, AVPT, BWY, C, CELH)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 17th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler Companies from $379.00 to $320.00. Piper Sandler Companies currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $390.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $180.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $18.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,780 ($35.40) to GBX 2,790 ($35.53). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $96.00 to $87.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $112.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $138.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $950.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $185.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $980.00 to $1,100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $27.50 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $66.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $39.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $99.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $143.00 to $185.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $232.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $243.00 to $254.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $197.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $2.25 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $264.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Argus from $465.00 to $550.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $162.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.70 to $3.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $25.20 to $26.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

