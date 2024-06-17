Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Equity Residential worth $85,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.