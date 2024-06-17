Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.83%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

