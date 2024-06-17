Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 37,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 115,276 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Evotec alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Evotec

Evotec Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Evotec

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Evotec during the 4th quarter worth $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.