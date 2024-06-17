Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,560,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.06% of Exelon worth $3,251,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 334.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,684. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.