F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

