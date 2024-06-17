F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
F.N.B. Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:FNB opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Insider Activity at F.N.B.
In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
