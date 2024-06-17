FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $85,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 20.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $401.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.86 and its 200-day moving average is $449.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $1,759,708.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,135.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.50.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

