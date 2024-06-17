Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s (FMCC) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.
