Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s (FMCC) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FMCC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.35. 2,110,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,136. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.