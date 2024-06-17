Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,094,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,894 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.45. The stock had a trading volume of 477,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,874. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.68. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.