Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 78,508 shares.The stock last traded at $64.89 and had previously closed at $64.99.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,820,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.