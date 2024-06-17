Financial Contrast: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) versus Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.8, indicating that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33 Beyond 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Insight Enterprises and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $204.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Beyond has a consensus price target of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 140.36%. Given Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 3.23% 21.34% 6.08% Beyond -23.67% -32.05% -19.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Beyond’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $9.18 billion 0.70 $281.31 million $7.95 24.82 Beyond $1.56 billion 0.40 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.67

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insight Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Beyond on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making. It also provides software maintenance solutions that offers clients to obtain software upgrades, bug fixes, help desk, and other support services; vendor direct support services contracts; and cloud/software-as-a-service subscription products. In addition, the company designs, procures, deploys, implements, and manages solutions that combine hardware, software, and services to help businesses. It serves construction, esports, financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and restaurant, service providers, small to medium business, and travel and tourism industries. Insight Enterprises, Inc., was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

