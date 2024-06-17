Financial Review: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) & Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $471.86 million 3.61 $25.57 million $0.85 47.52 Sow Good $16.07 million 13.02 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -58.94

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vital Farms has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.6% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 7.48% 19.58% 14.10% Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vital Farms and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vital Farms presently has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential downside of 14.83%. Sow Good has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.49%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Vital Farms.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Sow Good on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

