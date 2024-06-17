First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Scarborough Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FTCS stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.