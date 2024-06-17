First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Scarborough Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

