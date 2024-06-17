First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 597,458 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,855,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,475,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $83.76 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

