First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Gap Up to $40.79

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.79, but opened at $41.74. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF shares last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 12,673 shares traded.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.