First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Gap Up to $40.79

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.79, but opened at $41.74. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF shares last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 12,673 shares traded.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
